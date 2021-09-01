Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $4.68 or 0.00009600 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $20.72 million and $493,895.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00835365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048783 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

