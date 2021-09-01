Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.25

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 1507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 130.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.