Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 27,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,185. The company has a market cap of $450.82 million, a PE ratio of 166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $96,795. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRS. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

