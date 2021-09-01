Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.90. 369,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,807,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSAT. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

