Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.78 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. 992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,044. Globus Medical has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.