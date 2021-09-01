Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Trading Down 0.1%

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.24. Approximately 105,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 213,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.24.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

