goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.89 and last traded at $154.89. 7,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 817% from the average session volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHMEF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get goeasy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average is $118.03.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.