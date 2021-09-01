Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s share price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 8,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 27,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.78. The company has a market cap of C$371.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

