GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $358.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 98.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $150,081.08 and approximately $358.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005814 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

