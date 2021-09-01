Gores Technology Partners II, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 8th (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Gores Technology Partners II’s (NASDAQ:GTPBU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Gores Technology Partners II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GTPBU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. Gores Technology Partners II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPBU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at $10,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at $14,969,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

