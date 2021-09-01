Gores Technology Partners, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 8th

Gores Technology Partners’ (NASDAQ:GTPAU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Gores Technology Partners had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of GTPAU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. Gores Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTPAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,072,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,015,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,611,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,412,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

