Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,425.00

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and last traded at GBX 1,401 ($18.30), with a volume of 19066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,397 ($18.25).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFTU shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,254.17 ($16.39).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,267.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,155.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%.

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.