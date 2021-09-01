Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

