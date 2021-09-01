Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $508.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00371373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000160 BTC.

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

