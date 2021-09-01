Graviton 24 Hour Volume Hits $38,165.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for about $13.89 or 0.00027915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market cap of $50.40 million and $38,165.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00065534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00134742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00159484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.04 or 0.07486864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,666.49 or 0.99850113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.35 or 0.00999887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

