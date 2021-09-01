Greenlane Renewables’ (GRN) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE GRN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.53. The company had a trading volume of 313,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,961. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$229.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

