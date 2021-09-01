Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been given a C$2.50 price objective by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRN. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark set a C$2.30 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital set a C$2.25 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.61.

Shares of GRN stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

