Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.14 price objective for the company.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

GRNWF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,613. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.