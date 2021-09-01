Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.67. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.100-$5.300 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 185,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Greif has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.