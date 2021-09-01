Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Greif updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.100-$5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.10-5.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 185,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Greif has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $66.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

