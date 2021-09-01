Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.15

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 1005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. Insiders sold 4,939,351 shares of company stock worth $74,319,360 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

