Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.01 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $38,742.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00371354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,562,726 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

