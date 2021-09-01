GXChain Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $54.87 million and $6.15 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000188 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,532,413 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.