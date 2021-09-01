GYEN Market Cap Hits $20.28 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 12% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.28 million and approximately $291,931.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00133605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00159563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.58 or 0.07703031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,561.05 or 1.00292279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.00992737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.