H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO Sells $339,150.00 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,949. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $92,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

