H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HNNMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.39.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

