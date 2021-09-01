Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $319,495.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $6.48 million and $319,495.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00130891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00844649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,503,126 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

