Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,287.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 80,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,746. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

