Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 9,800 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

