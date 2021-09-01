Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,662,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at $481,111,511.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $3,469,748.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,791 shares of company stock valued at $95,084,187 over the last quarter.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

NYSE:U opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion and a PE ratio of -57.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

