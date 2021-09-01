Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 138.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $187.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.