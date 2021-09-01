Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.