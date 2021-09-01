Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $1.24 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $173.39 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $174.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average of $150.85.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

