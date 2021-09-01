HARD Protocol Price Up 1% Over Last Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $87.60 million and approximately $25.23 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00134456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00159546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.63 or 0.07656021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,692.15 or 1.00205753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.04 or 0.00994227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.