Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 17.2% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $265.74 or 0.00537329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $164.77 million and approximately $48.11 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001062 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 648,267 coins and its circulating supply is 620,030 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.