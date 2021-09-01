HashBX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. HashBX has a market cap of $755,429.41 and approximately $18.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 144.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00131041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.04 or 0.00845361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049347 BTC.

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

