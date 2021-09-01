Haven Protocol Price Tops $4.60 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.83 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.60 or 0.00009641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.49 or 0.07412765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.99 or 0.01346988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00366284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00137306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00630793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.06 or 0.00375114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00354245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,520,302 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

