Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HAYW) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 8th

Hayward’s (NYSE:HAYW) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Hayward had issued 40,277,778 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $684,722,226 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Hayward’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Hayward alerts:

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.