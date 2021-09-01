HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

HDB stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.