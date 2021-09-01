HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $98,726,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,548 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,432. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

