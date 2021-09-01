Head to Head Analysis: General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get General Cannabis alerts:

This table compares General Cannabis and Aurora Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.15 -$7.68 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 6.86 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -2.52

General Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for General Cannabis and Aurora Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 7 6 0 0 1.46

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus target price of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77% Aurora Cannabis -895.36% -11.19% -8.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

General Cannabis has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.