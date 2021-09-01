Head-To-Head Analysis: SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) versus First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SouthCrest Financial Group alerts:

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial 28.58% 11.03% 1.29%

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and First Commonwealth Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.28 $73.45 million $0.81 16.69

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SouthCrest Financial Group and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29

First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential downside of 6.62%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.