Head to Head Contrast: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) vs. Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vitru and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 6.36% 3.13% 1.81% Sunlands Technology Group -10.77% N/A -8.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitru and Sunlands Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.89 $10.11 million $0.52 32.69 Sunlands Technology Group $337.75 million 3.33 -$65.98 million N/A N/A

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlands Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vitru and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitru presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.47%. Given Vitru’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vitru is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Summary

Vitru beats Sunlands Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou and Tongbo Liu in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

