Head to Head Review: Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Li-Cycle and Sharps Compliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A Sharps Compliance 16.84% 29.19% 16.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and Sharps Compliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle N/A N/A -$23.62 million N/A N/A Sharps Compliance $76.42 million 2.03 $12.87 million $0.63 14.27

Sharps Compliance has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Li-Cycle and Sharps Compliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sharps Compliance 0 1 4 0 2.80

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.40%. Sharps Compliance has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.22%. Given Sharps Compliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Li-Cycle.

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats Li-Cycle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

