Head to Head Review: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign N/A -93.74% -16.88% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PaySign and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $24.12 million 5.28 -$9.14 million ($0.18) -13.83 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PaySign.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PaySign and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 1 2 0 2.67 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

PaySign presently has a consensus target price of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 63.99%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

PaySign has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of PaySign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PaySign beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing. The company was founded on May 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

