HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HQY opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,069.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,001,708 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

