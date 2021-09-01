Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Position Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,748,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 3.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Healthpeak Properties worth $457,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. 3,135,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,558. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

