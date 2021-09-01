HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $203,580.04 and $5,958.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.49 or 0.00831401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048814 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

