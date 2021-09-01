Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $163.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $170.06 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $162.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $629.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.82 million to $643.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $640.47 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $655.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

