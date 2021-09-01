Hegic Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Hegic has a total market cap of $94.13 million and $4.09 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00129751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

